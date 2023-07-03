Fireworks can cause anxiety for veterans and pets

The loud noises fireworks produce can cause people and their pets a lot of anxiety.

Despite their beauty, fireworks can ignite memories for veterans who were in a combat zone, and can bring them back to that place, according to psychologists.

RELATED: Tips to get anxious pets through Fourth of July fireworks

There are non-profit organizations across the country that give out signs for people to put on their front lawns that say things like, "Combat veteran lives here. Please be courteous with fireworks."

Neighbors should look out for these signs before igniting loud fireworks in neighborhoods where it’s legal.

Neighbors should be mindful if veterans are nearby when celebrating with fireworks.

Another thing to be mindful of during this holiday are people’s pets.

"July 5th, I think being here for three years is one of our busiest days because dogs get out, they get scared and everything, so we do see a really high influx of dogs come in," said Emma Peterson, a medical services lead at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

READ: Tampa Bay law enforcement getting drunk drivers off the street over holiday weekend

Peterson says the shelter sees an influx of stray dogs and cats a day or two after the Fourth of July.

Pets may get spooked by fireworks and end up at shelters.

"We always like to talk about how important it is to microchip your pets, because when they come in without microchips it’s very hard for us to find their owners and everything," said Peterson.

On the holiday, humane society volunteers stay late into the evening hours to help the animals there stay calm.

READ: Coast Guard urges boating safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend

"We have this little party that volunteers all kind of put together, they stay as late as 11 p.m. and they hang out with the animals in their kennels and comfort them and everything, just because they do tend to get obviously scared, all dogs get spooked by the loud noises, so we have a bunch of really great volunteers that spend time with them," Peterson shared.

Experts recommend not just microchipping, but also keeping pets inside, and windows closed. Animal experts also say a good thing to do on the Fourth of July is to play music in your home to drown out the fireworks or turn the TV up.