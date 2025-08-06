6-year-old spreads joy with homemade bracelets

The Brief Six-year-old entrepreneur Huck Dominy is spreading positivity in Citrus County, one bracelet at a time. He sells bracelets with words of affirmation to fund donations of new bracelets for first responders, military members, and educators.



Huck Dominy, a shy six-year-old from Citrus County, found a creative way to build his confidence and bring a smile to others' faces.

He started making and selling bracelets with positive affirmations like "I am kind," "I am smart," and "I am loved."

The backstory:

What began as a personal project blossomed into "Huck's Homemade Bracelets," a small business with a big mission.

Huck uses the money he earns to purchase supplies to make more bracelets. He then donates these new bracelets to community heroes, including first responders, military members, and educators.

His mom, Logan, says the venture has helped him transform from a reserved child into a confident business owner who isn't afraid to approach strangers and share his story.

Huck recently visited the Life Care Center of Citrus County, where he handed out free bracelets to staff and residents, and plans to attend a back-to-school event to give bracelets to teachers and school staff.

Dig deeper:

To follow Huck's journey and find out about his next events, search for "Huck's Homemade Bracelets" on Facebook.