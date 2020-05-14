6-year-old St. Pete girl injured by motorcyclist in hit-and-run crash

article

Florida Highway Patrol investigators are hoping you can help them find the motorcycle that hit a 6-year-old girl in St. Pete last night before speeding off.

According to troopers, it was around 10:30 p.m. when the girl was walking across the westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard near San Martin Boulevard, outside the Peridot Palms apartment complex. A passing motorcycle struck the girl with enough force to break off a piece of the bike.

The girl suffered serious injuries; the motorcyclist drove off.

Troopers shared a photo of the debris from the motorcycle, hoping it will lead to tips. They ask anyone with information to call 813-558-1800 or contact CrimeStoppers.