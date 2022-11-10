Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
5
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

60-foot Christmas tree toppled by Hurricane Nicole at Cranes Roost Park

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:35AM
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

When or not it's considered too early to put up Christmas decorations – we'll leave that argument to everyone else -- the winds from Hurricane Nicole (now downgraded to a tropical storm) toppled a 60-foot Christmas tree at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

Video captured Thursday morning showed the massive tree – and all of its ornaments – tilted to the side, and part of its fence barricade flipped over.

The Christmas tree is part of the city's yearly "Light Up The Holidays" event, which will be held on Dec. 3, 2022. 

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on the eastern coast of Florida as a category 1 hurricane, causing several buildings along the coast to partially collapse or totally collapse. Areas hit hardest have been Daytona Beach Shores, Flagler Beach, and Wilbur-By-The-Sea.