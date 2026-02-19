2 dead, 1 airlifted after fire breaks out at Sebring home

article

The Brief Two people are dead, and another person was airlifted to the hospital after a fire broke out at a manufactured home in Sebring, according to the fire department. A pet inside the home was also killed. The names of the victims have not been released.



Firefighters responded to Jeri Kay Lane at about 11:22 p.m. on Wednesday night where they found "significant fire involvement throughout the entire home."

What we know:

Fire crews later found two people inside the home and were pronounced dead. A third person was found outside the home, and they were treated by Highlands County Fire Rescue before being airlifted to the hospital for their injuries.

A pet inside the home was also killed.

Courtesy: Sebring Fire Department.

What they're saying:

"Our deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss," the Sebring Fire Department said in a statement. "We ask the community to keep this family and our firefighters who worked this heartbreaking scene in your thoughts and prayers."

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.