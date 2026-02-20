Solicitor shot until accused gunman ran out of bullets while going door to door in Brandon community: HCSO

article

The Brief A door-to-door solicitor is recovering after being shot multiple times in Hillsborough County. Detectives said the victim and his female co-worker were going door-to-door soliciting telecommunication products and services when Reginald McGee, 38, became verbally aggressive toward the female and opened fire on the victim as they were walking away. McGee was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential property.



A door-to-door solicitor is recovering after being shot multiple times by a man in Hillsborough County.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting a shooting in Providence Townhomes.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Deputies began rendering aid, and he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ: Venice man accused of chloroforming, killing missing woman told nurse he killed 4: Affidavit

Dig deeper:

Detectives said the victim and his female co-worker were going door-to-door soliciting telecommunication products and services when Reginald McGee, 38, became verbally aggressive toward the female.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

McGee physically attacked the victim after he and his co-worker began walking away, according to HCSO.

During the attack, deputies said McGee reached into his waistband, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim.

They went on to say McGee chased the victim as he ran and kept shooting until he ran out of ammunition.

Video: Florida man slams Jaguar into school bus, arrested for battery hours later: Deputies

McGee went back home, and he came out of the house armed with a gun when deputies arrived.

McGee was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential property.

What they're saying:

"This was a completely unnecessary escalation that left a man seriously injured simply for doing his job," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When a disagreement turns into gunfire, that is a choice, and it is a criminal one. Our deputies acted quickly to take this suspect into custody, giving residents in this neighborhood peace of mind and preventing further harm."