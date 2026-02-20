Solicitor shot until accused gunman ran out of bullets while going door to door in Brandon community: HCSO
BRANDON, Fla. - A door-to-door solicitor is recovering after being shot multiple times by a man in Hillsborough County.
What we know:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting a shooting in Providence Townhomes.
When deputies arrived, they said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.
Deputies began rendering aid, and he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dig deeper:
Detectives said the victim and his female co-worker were going door-to-door soliciting telecommunication products and services when Reginald McGee, 38, became verbally aggressive toward the female.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
McGee physically attacked the victim after he and his co-worker began walking away, according to HCSO.
During the attack, deputies said McGee reached into his waistband, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim.
They went on to say McGee chased the victim as he ran and kept shooting until he ran out of ammunition.
McGee went back home, and he came out of the house armed with a gun when deputies arrived.
McGee was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential property.
What they're saying:
"This was a completely unnecessary escalation that left a man seriously injured simply for doing his job," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When a disagreement turns into gunfire, that is a choice, and it is a criminal one. Our deputies acted quickly to take this suspect into custody, giving residents in this neighborhood peace of mind and preventing further harm."
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in a press release.