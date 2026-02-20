Video: Florida man slams Jaguar into school bus, arrested for battery hours later: Deputies

The Brief A Florida man with a history of drug possession and battery was cited for wedging his car under a school bus on Wednesday morning, only to be arrested hours later at his home for battery, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Video shows Novak failing to slow down for a bus stop near the intersection of S. Tamiami Trail and Jack Rabbit Run. The bus driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and no students were on board.



A Florida man is back behind bars after he slammed his Jaguar sports car into the back of a school bus hours before being arrested for allegedly pushing a woman at his house, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, video shows 31-year-old Jacob Novak driving near the intersection of S. Tamiami Trail and Jack Rabbit Run before he crashed into a school bus that did not have any students on board.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The impact of the crash was so severe that his car got wedged underneath the bus.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and Novak was medically cleared to go home. He was cited for following the bus too closely and was allowed to walk home.

Dig deeper:

Hours later, deputies responded to Novak's home for a domestic disturbance. Investigators say he pushed a woman during an argument, and he was arrested for battery.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno says that his deputies have already given out two citations at this bus stop.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our students going to and from school is our top priority," Sheriff Carmine Marceno shared in a Facebook post. "This video is incredibly hard to watch, and I thank God no students were on the bus, and no one was seriously injured. I can ensure our Traffic Unit and 4th Precinct deputies have increased patrols in this area and will not tolerate reckless driving of any kind."