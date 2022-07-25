60-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Seminole crash

Pinellas County deputies are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred on Seminole Boulevard.

Deputies responded to the crash around 9:05 p.m. Sunday. It occurred near the Orange Blossom Lane intersection.

Investigators said a 34-year-old female driver was heading north in a 2007 Ford Escape on Seminole Blvd. Meanwhile, 60-year-old Delia Manjarrez was crossing the roadway from east to northwest and was not in a designated crosswalk.

Manjarrez entered the path of the Ford and was struck by the front passenger side. Officials said she passed away at the scene.

At this time, investigators said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.