65-year-old St. Pete man accused of molesting young girl, police say

By Joe Espy
Published  December 3, 2025 12:17pm EST
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

    The Brief

      • A 65-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after police say he sexually abused a child under the age of 12.
      • According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, detectives investigated Lawrence Airdo on Sunday after a young girl told her parents she was sexually abused by him.
      • Airdo faces charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation by an adult on a child under the age of 12.

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 65-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after police say he sexually abused a child under the age of 12.

    The backstory:

    According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, detectives investigated Lawrence Airdo on Sunday after a young girl told her parents she was sexually abused by him.

    Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

    Police say Airdo is known by the child’s family.

    What's next:

    Airdo faces charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation by an adult on a child under the age of 12.

