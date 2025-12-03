65-year-old St. Pete man accused of molesting young girl, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 65-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after police say he sexually abused a child under the age of 12.
The backstory:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, detectives investigated Lawrence Airdo on Sunday after a young girl told her parents she was sexually abused by him.
Police say Airdo is known by the child’s family.
What's next:
Airdo faces charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation by an adult on a child under the age of 12.
