7-year-old celebrates Halloween with ‘Lion King’ VHS costume

A VHS tape was already a relic by the time Casey Cole Tindell’s oldest son was born, but it still served as inspiration for his 2020 Halloween costume.

Max, 7, used hot glue, foam board, duct tape, posters and a Styrofoam cooler to dress up as a VHS copy of the Disney classic “The Lion King.”

He hung a black sign around his neck, which imitated the cassette.

His entire family marked the holiday by turning back the clock. His 4-year-old brother dressed up as Mr. Rogers, donning his iconic red sweater and playing with puppets.

His mother chose to be Loonette, the clown from “The Big Comfy Couch.” Dad dressed up as a Lite Brite toy.

This story was reported from Atlanta.