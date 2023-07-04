7-year-old shot and killed on Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa: Police

article

A 7-year-old child was shot and killed in the 8500 block of the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said the child was rushed to the hospital after the shooting, but was pronounced dead. A man was also shot in the hand and taken to the hospital, officers said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Investigators said they believe two groups got into a fight that led to gunfire.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested."

The shooting scene remains active as authorities work to gather evidence and speak to witnesses, TPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.