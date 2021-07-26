74-year-old man found dead in North Port house fire, officials say

North Port officials said a 74-year-old was found dead following a house fire early Sunday morning.

The house fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Electra Avenue. Firefighters say the home was 75% involved when they arrived on scene.

The man was not publicly identified by authorities, but they said "he lived alone and appeared to be living in hoarding conditions."

The Fire Marshal’s Office said there were no signs of foul play. The cause and point of origin could not be determined because of the "conditions of the house."

A Medical Examiner said there were no signs of foul play.

