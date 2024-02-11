75-year-old Michigan man flown to hospital, dies after crash in Manatee County: FHP

A 75-year-old man from Long Lake, Michigan died on Sunday afternoon after experiencing a medical episode while driving an RV, according to troopers.

Officials say the man was headed northwest on State Road 64 East, west of 26th Street East, while negotiating a curve to the right around 12:20 p.m.

The 75-year-old experienced a medical episode, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, and traveled off the road. The RV entered the eastbound grass shoulder and hit a wire fence and trees, according to authorities.

FHP says after the crash the man was flown to a nearby hospital which is where he died.

His passenger, a 75-year-old Lakeville, Indiana woman, was not injured, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

