77-year-old woman killed in Davenport crash, police say

An elderly woman from Davenport was killed in a crash after another driver traveled into the path of her vehicle, police said.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 in front of the Webb’s Candy Store on Monday morning. Haines City police said 77-year-old Lois Mann was heading north in a black 2018 Kia Miro before 9:30 a.m.

Around the same time, a 20-year-old female driver was traveling south in a 2011 Nissan Rouge. She entered the turn lane to make a left onto South Boulevard, investigators said, and entered into Mann’s path in the northbound lanes. The Nissan collided with the Kia.

The impact caused the Nissan to flip and travel 150 feet. Police said Mann was found unresponsive inside the Kia and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where she passed away.

The second driver had a "compound fracture to the left leg," police said. She was also taken to LRHMC.

Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred and impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor.

No charges have been filed, but officials said the investigation is ongoing.

