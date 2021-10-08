8 arrested following fights, shooting after San Jose Earthquakes soccer match

One person was grazed by a bullet and multiple people were injured in fights when a melee broke out Thursday night following a professional soccer match at PayPal Park, authorities said.

The mayhem unfolded around11 p.m. after the San Jose Earthquakes played Cruz Azul. The gunshot wound victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

"At one point a firearm was discharged," said Officer Steve Aponte. "In that melee, one person was struck with a grazing wound which was later determined to be non life threatening."

At the time, police declared an unlawful assembly because of how many people were there.

Police posted to social media about the chaotic night.

FOX soccer analyst Stu Holden took some video showing someone in the stands jumping on the field and throwing a punch at a member of the San Jose Earthquakes. Other players tried to pull him away.

Earthquakes star forward Chris Wondolowski put that person in a headlock.

SEE ALSO: Mother ID's 15-year-old daughter as victim killed in Oakland road-rage incident

After police arrived, they were seen recovering a firearm and putting it into an evidence bag.

Police have not identified whom they arrested or what the fight was about or the relationship of the spectator to the soccer team.

San Jose Earthquakes played Cruz Azul, a Mexico City based soccer club, at the stadium.