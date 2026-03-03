Winter Haven woman accused of stabbing boyfriend slides out of handcuffs, grabs for officer’s gun: WHPD

article

A Winter Haven woman accused of opening fire outside an apartment after stabbing her boyfriend tried to steal an officer’s gun after police say she slid out of handcuffs, escaped from a patrol car and tried to run away, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

What we know:

Police said they went to an apartment on Gowan Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a possible shooting.

Officers said they found projectiles outside the apartment building and blood on the stairs.

When police located the man who called 911, they said he had injuries that were consistent with being cut.

He told officers that he and his girlfriend got into a ‘violent encounter’ inside the apartment while their two young children were inside.

The backstory:

According to police, Unique Lashiah Isaac, 29, armed herself with a knife and cut the man on the arm.

The victim, according to officers, left the apartment to distance himself and when he returned to gather his things, he said Isaac pointed a gun at his head.

Police said Isaac fired shots outside the apartment before the victim was able to safely get the weapon from Isaac as she ran away from the building before officers arrived.

The victim went to an area hospital, where he was treated and released for his injuries.

While he was at the hospital, officers placed the children in a marked unit and Isaac, who had blood on her clothing, tried to get the kids’ attention, according to police.

Dig deeper:

Isaac was handcuffed and placed in a separate patrol car but was seen a short time later running through the apartment complex. Police said she slipped out of the handcuffs and slid through the partition window and escaped the patrol car through the front passenger door.

Officers said Isaac ignored their commands to stop running.

As she ran, police said she eventually fell to the ground, where officers were able to hold her down.

That’s when, according to WHPD, Isaac started reaching for an officer’s gun and would not take her hand off it as she tried to get it out of the holster.

Officers said they struck her in the head several times to disorient her when she disobeyed several commands to remove her hand from the gun.

Police said she continued to try to remove the gun from the holster, so an officer tased her.

Once the taser effects wore off, police said Isaac tried again to remove the officer’s gun from the holster, so she was tased again and taken back to the patrol car.

Officers said while trying to double-secure her hands and feet, Isaac kept resisting by grabbing the restraints to try to keep officers from tightening them.

That’s when, according to WHPD, officers escorted Isaac to the ground, where they put on leg restraints and put her in the back of the patrol car.

Isaac was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared and then booked into the Polk County Jail.

Isaac was charged with one count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, escape, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting arrest with violence, domestic violence/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of resisting arrest without violence.

The children were turned over to family members.

What they're saying:

"This was a very scary incident for our victim and the children," said Police Chief Vance Monroe. "Our officers did everything they could to secure this woman, but her determination to flee and attempts to grab our officer's weapon has racked up additional charges that should keep her locked away for a while."