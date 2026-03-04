Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Vincent Lecavalier suing Lakeland ice-skating arena

article

The Brief In early February, Lecavalier filed a lawsuit in Polk County Circuit Court against Paul Granville, Lakeland Ice Arena and the owner of the property, Flowers Baking Company. Lecavalier is suing for $354,000 with default interest and attorney's fees. The arena is currently under a change of ownership.



Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain, Vincent Lecavalier, is suing an ice-skating arena in Lakeland for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The backstory:

Lakeland Ice Arena opened back in 2019 at 3395 W Memorial Blvd. as the first of its kind in Polk County, giving hockey players another option in between Tampa and Orlando.

The owner, Paul Granville, talked with FOX 13 at the time, about giving kids in the community an inexpensive introduction to the game.

READ: Lake Wales Little League vows to rebuild trust after police arrest former board members for grand theft

"We plan to do a lot of public skating, giving the kids the chance to just come and have fun with a sport I know they’ll love," he said.

What we know:

In early February, Lecavalier filed a lawsuit in Polk County Tenth Judicial Circuit Court against Granville, Lakeland Ice Arena and the owner of the property, Flowers Baking Company. According to the complaint, in October 2025, Lecavalier and the parties reached a settlement agreement in which they agreed to pay $400,000 that included monthly payments.

READ: Iran War: Army Reserve soldier from Winter Haven killed during Kuwait drone strike

Granville also executed a promissory note of $375,000, but Lecavalier claims the defendants breached a security agreement by removing equipment and other collateral from the property. He's suing for $354,000 with default interest and attorney's fees.

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to Lecavalier's attorneys, as well as the defendants' attorneys, and we're still awaiting a response.

What's next:

Flowers Baking Company, the property owner, has until April 3 to respond to the complaint. The arena is currently under a change of ownership.