8-year-old surrounded by family in hospital after being hit by Sarasota officer

The Sarasota Police Department says an officer was leaving the scene of a call for service when he hit an 8-year-old on his dirt bike.

It happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. at 22nd Street and Maple Avenue. People ran from their homes, trying to help an 8-year-old.

"The boom. That was it, and then everybody started screaming," said Pandora Williams.

Pandora Williams heard the impact from her front yard. She started recording with her phone the moment she left.

"That was someone’s kid you should have watched out for," said Williams.

At the intersection, she found a small dirt bike under a Sarasota Police Officer’s patrol SUV.

The scene where a Sarasota cop hit a kid riding a dirt bike.

Sarasota Police said the officer was leaving the scene of a different call when the officer hit the child.

"He shouldn’t have to worry about anyone hitting him, let alone a cop," said Williams.



The Sarasota Police Department said in a statement:

"We understand the community’s desire for answers, and we are committed to providing transparent updates as we verify critical information. The Sarasota Police Department will continue to share verified information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work diligently to ensure a thorough investigation."

Parts of the 8-year-old’s dirt bike remained on the street Tuesday morning.

Sarasota Police said the child sustained serious injuries and was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

"Everybody is on electric bikes, some sort of size of electric bike," said Antonio Mallett.

A few doors down, Mallett, like so many in the community, thinks of the child and his family and is hopeful he will recover.

"I know it’s a lot they are going through," said Mallett.

The officer was placed on restricted administrative duty.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

