Suspect arrested in deadly road rage shooting in Riverview: Deputies

A suspect was arrested on Monday in the deadly road rage shooting that happened along U.S. 301 near Bloomingdale Avenue in Riverview Sunday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they identified Kentavious Gholston, 26, as the suspect and determined he tampered with evidence related to the case. Investigators said Steven Powers, 61, was killed in the shooting.

HCSO's 911 center received a call around 2:15 p.m. that a man had been shot on U.S. 301 and Bloomingdale Avenue. The sheriff’s office said one vehicle cut another vehicle off, which led to an altercation and ended in the shooting.

RELATED: 1 dead after road rage incident on Highway 301 in Riverview, HCSO says

"We could never be desensitized enough as a community that we feel that it’s ever okay to commit violence against another human being, because you have some type of traffic disagreement," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Deputies said they found Powers at the scene with upper body injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Some residents who drive along U.S. 301 every day were alarmed to hear about the incident.

"Very scary," resident Alisa Burke said. "It makes you wonder if you’re safe anymore driving on the roads, out in the store."

READ: 5 teens arrested in hit-and-run crash that left St. Pete man dead feet away from home: SPPD

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told deputies that the suspect ran from the scene. Some drivers said the incident is making them even more cautious on the road.

"People need to realize that life’s valuable and for someone to take someone’s life like this and then run away over something very stupid, it seems like, we really don’t know, but it’s just sad the way society is today," Burke said. "There’s no more respect for human life anymore."

Gholston was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. He was also arrested for violating his probation related to a domestic violence battery charge.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: