Bradenton man found with 'hundreds of files' of child porn: FDLE

A Bradenton man has been arrested in Manatee County for having hundreds of files of child porn, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Shane Thomas Womeldorff, 41, was charged with ten counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, all second-degree felonies, after a nearly four-month investigation into a filesharing network.

Mugshot of Shane Womeldorff. Courtesy: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The child porn was found on Womeldorff’s electronic devices, which were seized from his home after the FDLE obtained an Oct. 24 search warrant, officials say.

Womeldorff is currently being held at the Manatee County Jail and is awaiting prosecution.

