80-year-old Dunedin woman accused of attacking neighbor during argument about water usage

An 80-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after she pulled her neighbor's beard and spit on him, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Sandra Rogers was at home when she saw the victim washing his motorcycle. Rogers walked over to the victim's home located in the 1000 block of Paradise Lane, according to the PCSO.

The sheriff's office says Rogers and the victim started arguing about his water usage.

The 80-year-old began using her flip phone to take pictures of the "wet spots" on the roadway so she could report the victim to property management, according to authorities.

During the argument, officials say Rogers used her right hand and pulled the victim's beard and spit on him.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident told deputies that Rogers was the primary aggressor, according to the arrest report.

The sheriff's office says Rogers was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

