80-year-old man dies after being found in St. Petersburg pool: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An 80-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive in a St. Pete pool on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
Police say they responded to a call about a drowning at 6211 Sun Blvd at 2:21 p.m.
READ: Florida high school football player, 18, dies after collapsing during game: officials
The man was found unresponsive in the pool, according to authorities. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says he was taken to the Orlando Health Bayfront.
According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter