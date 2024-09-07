80-year-old man dies after being found in St. Petersburg pool: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An 80-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive in a St. Pete pool on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Police say they responded to a call about a drowning at 6211 Sun Blvd at 2:21 p.m.

READ: Florida high school football player, 18, dies after collapsing during game: officials

The man was found unresponsive in the pool, according to authorities. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says he was taken to the Orlando Health Bayfront.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: