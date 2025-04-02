Instruments of Change opening path to brighter future for children through music

The Brief A Bay Area organization called "Instruments of Change" is working on opening a path to a brighter future for children through music. The organization recruits volunteers with musical experience to provide lessons, ensuring that every child receving an instrument also gets to learn how to play it. Studies show that children who learn to play a musical instrument are more likely to graduate high school, attend college and perform better at math and language.



For many children, music is more than just a hobby; it’s a path to a brighter future. One organization is making sure that a pathway is open for kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the power of music.

Instruments of Change provides not only musical instruments but also expert instruction, helping young people reach their full potential. And for these kids, the sound of opportunity is music to their ears.

What they're saying:

"It's pretty awesome," said Cataleya Navarro, a fifth grade student at Oak Grove Elementary School in Tampa. "You get to play your most favorite instrument, and you get to have fun while doing it."

"I've learned new notes, like E, C, D, G, low B. A, high A and low A," said Kendall Koza, a fifth grade student. "And then I learn like, new songs like ‘Ode to Joy.’ ‘Mary had a little lamb.’"

Big picture view:

Instruments of Change gives disadvantaged children more than just instruments. They’re providing the gift of learning, confidence, and a chance at a better future.

"We had a young man who started with our program at Ippolito Elementary School," said Glen Schubert, the founder of Instruments of Change. "He excelled in middle school and high school, and he was just recently accepted at the University of South Florida."

Dig deeper:

Studies show that children who learn to play a musical instrument are more likely to graduate high school, attend college and perform better at math and language. They’re also less likely to engage in substance abuse and more likely to develop higher self-esteem.

"When you tie that in to the studies that show children who graduate high school earn more money over their lifetime, they have more stable families, and they give more back to the community," Schubert said.

The organization actively recruits volunteers with musical experience to provide lessons, ensuring that every child who receives an instrument also has the opportunity to learn how to play it.

"Seeing that huge smile when they make that first right note, or when they get to open their instrument for the first time and say, 'hey, that's mine,'" said Erik Hagen, a music teacher at Oak Grove Elementary School. "This is I get to use this, this, this is mine."

With every note played, Instruments of Change is shaping futures and inspiring young minds.

What you can do:

If you’d like to donate an instrument or volunteer as an instructor, you can visit www.InstrumentsOfChange.com.

