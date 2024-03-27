Crystal River man collides with SUV, hits 2 trees during deadly crash: FHP

article

An 81-year-old Crystal River man died at the scene of a crash just after midnight on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was driving a Chevy 3500 pickup truck east on West Fort Island Trail around 12:20 a.m. According to FHP, an 18-year-old woman from Beverly Hills was driving a Kia Sportage in front of the truck.

Authorities say the 81-year-old tried to pass the Kia east of West Audubon Lane. The truck collided with the left side of the SUV, according to officials.

Troopers say the truck left the roadway, entered the south shoulder and hit two trees.

According to FHP, the Kia also left the road, entered the south shoulder, hit a cable box and then hit a tree. Officials say the SUV flipped.

The 81-year-old died at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 18-year-old and her passenger, a 19-year-old Crystal River man, both had minor injuries.

