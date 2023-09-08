81-year-old Sarasota woman dies in crash on US-41, troopers say

article

An 81-year-old woman died after a crash on Thursday night in Sarasota, according to investigators.

Troopers say the woman was headed west on the driveway access of a business at 8431 North Tamiami Trail, approaching US-41 around 7:30 p.m.

A 57-year-old Bradenton man was approaching Seagate Drive in his SUV while traveling in the middle lane of US-41, according to officials.

Troopers say the 81-year-old woman entered the path of the other driver as she went onto the highway. The front of the Bradenton man's car hit the left side of the woman's vehicle.

The Sarasota woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. An 84-year-old Nokomis woman who was a passenger in the SUV had minor injuries, according to officials.

Authorities say the Bradenton man also had minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.