813 Day in Tampa: How to celebrate the city holiday

It’s a great day to be in Tampa, as the city celebrates the annual 813 Day tradition.

Named after Tampa’s area code, 813 Day celebrates all things Tampa while promoting local businesses, and this year Tampanians can also support the Tampa Bay History Center in the process.

Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 (up to $1,000) for every photo taken in front of the decorated Sparkman Wharf TAMPA sign, posted on social media from August 9 – August 18.

To enter the contest, take a photo with the decorated TAMPA sign from August 9-18.

Post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

Geotag Tampa Bay History Center

Tag @sparkmanwharf and the @tampabayhistory

Use the hashtags #813Day and #TampaBayHistoryCenter

Follow @sparkmanwharf on Instagram

Local stores and restaurants are also offering 813 Day specials.

For a full list of #813Day discounts and freebies search "813 Day" on social media.

