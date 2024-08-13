813 Day in Tampa: How to celebrate the city holiday
TAMPA, Fla. - It’s a great day to be in Tampa, as the city celebrates the annual 813 Day tradition.
Named after Tampa’s area code, 813 Day celebrates all things Tampa while promoting local businesses, and this year Tampanians can also support the Tampa Bay History Center in the process.
Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 (up to $1,000) for every photo taken in front of the decorated Sparkman Wharf TAMPA sign, posted on social media from August 9 – August 18.
To enter the contest, take a photo with the decorated TAMPA sign from August 9-18.
- Post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter
- Geotag Tampa Bay History Center
- Tag @sparkmanwharf and the @tampabayhistory
- Use the hashtags #813Day and #TampaBayHistoryCenter
- Follow @sparkmanwharf on Instagram
Local stores and restaurants are also offering 813 Day specials.
For a full list of #813Day discounts and freebies search "813 Day" on social media.
