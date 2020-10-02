82-year-old fatally shoots woman at Nokomis mobile home park, deputies say

article

A woman inside the office of a Nokomis mobile home park was found dead with gunshot wounds, and Sarasota County deputies say an 82-year-old man, who was facing eviction, was the killer.

Deputies responded to the Palm & Pines Mobile & RV Park around 2:20 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of the shooting. The mobile home park is located at 255 North Tamiami Trail.

When deputies arrived, they found the 52-year-old victim. Investigators didn't say if the victim was a resident or employee at the mobile home park, or her connection to the suspect, identified as David White.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies interviewed the 911 caller who remained at the scene. They said the caller was asked by White to step outside the office to speak with the victim privately.

The caller said White and the victim were the only ones inside the officer when he heard up to six gunshots coming from the building, deputies said.

Two other witnesses were standing near White's vehicle. Deputies said it appears White entered his gray Mazda after the shooting, but both witnesses detained him until law enforcement officials arrived.

White was taken to a hospital to be evaluated where a nurse asked him why he was there. Deputies said they overheard him say, "I shot somebody."

White was arrested on a murder charge.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Detectives said White was faced with eviction proceedings, but they are still trying to determine a motive.

Below you can watch Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's brief press conference on the murder: