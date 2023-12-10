86-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash on US-41: FHP

article

The driver of an SUV fled the scene after hitting an 86-year-old Tampa man Saturday night, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the unknown driver was headed south on US-41 around 6:38 p.m. The 86-year-old man was walking his bicycle across the highway south of Honey Crisp Court, according to officials.

Authorities say the man walked into the path of the SUV and was hit.

After hitting the 86-year-old, the SUV did not stop to offer help, according to FHP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.