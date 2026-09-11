9/11 in Sarasota: How local journalists covered a moment that changed history

The Brief Local media members gathered at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota 25 years ago for a presidential visit. President George W. Bush was celebrating reading achievements when he learned the nation was under attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Photojournalists reflected on capturing the moment a local story became national history.



A local news assignment transformed into national history 25 years ago when President George W. Bush learned of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks while visiting Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota.

Sarasota media history

What we know:

Local media crews set up hours early at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota to cover President George W. Bush celebrating a classroom's reading achievements. Doug Johnson, then a news photographer with SNN, recalled the morning starting with excitement before the country suddenly changed.

‘It was just kind of a surreal day. We went into it. We were excited. We were going to see the president; he was going to talk about this reading program. Just like that, it quickly switched, and the country changed from that point on," said Johnson.

Nearby, images of New York City flashed across a television set. Tim Burquest, a photojournalist for WTSP, heard through his earpiece that a plane had hit the World Trade Center.

"We heard in IFB that a plane had hit the tower, we all thought it was an accident," said Burquest.

Historic presidential moment

What they're saying:

President Bush took the stage to address the room after learning of the attacks. "Everybody behind us, from the teachers and the students, they had no idea, so they’re thinking it’s going to be a happy thing, and then he comes out and gives the speech. I remember it was a minute and a half. He gave the speech. He was on the stage and off," Johnson said.

Burquest noted the historic magnitude of capturing that morning. "A lot of people asked me what it was like, the biggest story that I’ve ever covered, and this is the one story that they’ll be talking about in history books for years to come. It was pretty crazy to be part of it," Burquest said.

Local connection to national tragedy

The backstory:

The story held personal significance for those on scene. Johnson shared that his father-in-law was training at Huffman Aviation in Venice and was in the same flight class as two of the terrorists.

"To actually have that hit here and originate here was completely different. I have a personal connection to it as well, in that my father-in-law was training at Huffman Aviation and was in the flight class with two of the terrorists who were training. When he found out about that, he became physically ill," said Johnson.

The event marked the start of a grueling news cycle for local journalists. The following day, the FBI raided homes in Venice and Nokomis following the terrorist attack, and a hurricane hit the area two days later.

"Going back and remembering that it was a tough time," said Burquest.