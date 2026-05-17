9/11 steel beam stops in Land O'Lakes as part of a nationwide Tunnel to Towers tour

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The Brief The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s "Steel Across America" tour brought a nearly 22-foot steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center’s South Tower to The Do Good Villages in Land O' Lakes. The nationwide tour includes 35 stops across 21 states, giving communities a chance to see and touch a piece of 9/11 history while honoring the 2,977 lives lost. Organizers say the tour aims to educate younger generations about the impact of September 11th and recognize the sacrifices made by first responders and military members.



A nearly 22-foot steel beam, weighing more than 16-thousand pounds, now serves as a moving tribute to the lives lost and heroes who sacrificed everything on September 11th.

What they're saying:

"My father's body was never recovered. So, he is ingrained in that steel. For us to travel the country and teach people his story, show them what it's about, it's incredible," said Stephen Siller Jr., In line of Duty Manager for Tunnel to Towers.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s "Steel Across America" tour is taking the recovered piece of the World Trade Center’s South Tower on a nationwide journey. With 35 stops across 21 states, educating Americans on the tragedy that struck, like for Stephen Siller Jr's father, a FDNY firefighter, who gave his life for our country that day.

"I want them to understand the gravity of it and also what's happened in the wake of September 11th. What happened to me was a terrible tragedy, but so much good has come from it," Siller said.

At each stop, community members can step inside a mobile exhibit, see the sacred steel up close, and even place their hands on a piece of history.

Dig deeper:

"It just brings back all the memories. It just doesn't feel like 25 years, it feels like yesterday," said Mike Consentino, Land O'Lakes resident.

"I'm just honored to be here to remember the day that affected so many lives and the reason why the foundation exists. And to honor the 2,977 Americans that lost their lives on September 11th and the nearly 7,000 students in the global war on terrorism," said Scott Nokes, a Tunnel to Towers recipient.

It’s a powerful way to help keep the memory of 9/11 alive, especially for younger generations who didn’t experience the attacks firsthand.

"Just to feel it was like not like weird but at the same time nice to feel it because I wasn't born yet," said Loren Consentino, Mike's 9-year-old granddaughter.

The tour will eventually return to ground zero in New York City, just in time for the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Until then, organizers hope every stop along the way serves as a moment of reflection, remembrance and unity.

"It's a poignant piece to look at. It's historic, but people need to know what happened on that fateful day, and people also need to what we're doing as a foundation, helping those first responders and military that help us 24/7," concluded John LaBarbera, retired FDNY Battalion Chief and executive board member of Tunnel to Towers.

What's next:

The "Steel Across America" tour continues making stops across the country through next year before returning to New York City for the 25th commemoration of September 11th.