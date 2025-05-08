9 displaced after fire at Clearwater home

The Brief Crews battled a fire at a two-story home early Thursday, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue. Firefighters responded just before 1 a.m. to a two-story home off S. Washington Ave. Officials say nine people were displaced.



Firefighters battled an early morning fire that forced nine people out of their home, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Fire officials say crews responded just before 1 a.m. to a two-story home in the 1500 block of S. Washington Ave.

Firefighters could see flames and smoke when they arrived, according to fire rescue, and were able to get the fire under control.

Nine people were displaced after a house fire in Clearwater early Thursday.

Officials say the Red Cross is helping the victims who were displaced.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story was written with information from Clearwater Fire Rescue.

