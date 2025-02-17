9 'trailblazers' honored at Tampa Black History Celebration

The Brief The City of Tampa's Black History Committee hosted the 37th annual Black History Celebration. Nine people were honored at the event held at the historic Tampa Theatre. Organizers called on the younger generation to take up the work of building better communities.



Traditional African music and dance set an energetic tone at the 37th annual Black History Celebration put on by the City of Tampa Black History Committee.

The event was held on Monday at the historic Tampa Theatre. Nine people were honored, including Antonio Brown, who owns a barbershop.

"I have young black boys read in my barber shop. They can get a book, help build their home library, and we also talk with them about financial literacy and mentorship," Brown told FOX 13.

Organizers called on the younger generation to take up the work of building better communities.

"The world needs good people. The world needs faith-filled people. We need change, and we need to hold onto hope," said the keynote speaker, Dr. Angela M. Hill, PharmD, CPh, RPh, with USF Health Taneja College of Pharmacy.

This year’s nine honorees included:

Antonio Brown – Central Station Barbershop & Grooming

Erica Hardison – One Community Grocery Co-op

Dr. Angela M. Hill, PharmD, CPh, RPh – USF Health Taneja College of Pharmacy

Kehsi Iman – New Disabled South

Arizona Jenkins – New Horizons Support Group

Latonia Jones – Annie’s Assisted Living Facility & Top 2 Bottom Builders

Vickie Oldham, M.F.A. – Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition, Inc.

Jean-René Rinvil – Artist & Filmmaker

Darrius Stallworth – City of Tampa Housing & Community Development

