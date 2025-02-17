9 'trailblazers' honored at Tampa Black History Celebration
TAMPA, Fla. - Traditional African music and dance set an energetic tone at the 37th annual Black History Celebration put on by the City of Tampa Black History Committee.
Local perspective:
The event was held on Monday at the historic Tampa Theatre. Nine people were honored, including Antonio Brown, who owns a barbershop.
"I have young black boys read in my barber shop. They can get a book, help build their home library, and we also talk with them about financial literacy and mentorship," Brown told FOX 13.
Big picture view:
Organizers called on the younger generation to take up the work of building better communities.
"The world needs good people. The world needs faith-filled people. We need change, and we need to hold onto hope," said the keynote speaker, Dr. Angela M. Hill, PharmD, CPh, RPh, with USF Health Taneja College of Pharmacy.
This year’s nine honorees included:
- Antonio Brown – Central Station Barbershop & Grooming
- Erica Hardison – One Community Grocery Co-op
- Dr. Angela M. Hill, PharmD, CPh, RPh – USF Health Taneja College of Pharmacy
- Kehsi Iman – New Disabled South
- Arizona Jenkins – New Horizons Support Group
- Latonia Jones – Annie’s Assisted Living Facility & Top 2 Bottom Builders
- Vickie Oldham, M.F.A. – Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition, Inc.
- Jean-René Rinvil – Artist & Filmmaker
- Darrius Stallworth – City of Tampa Housing & Community Development
