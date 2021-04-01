9-year-old hospitalized after Wimauma hit-and-run crash at bus stop
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Wimauma and left a child injured.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 9-year-old is "awake and breathing." The child’s parent transported the 9-year-old to a nearby hospital.
Officials said the hit-and-run occurred at 2410 Westlake Drive while the child was waiting at a bus stop.
There is no word yet on whether a hit-and-run suspect has been identified or in custody.
The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.
