9-year-old hospitalized after Wimauma hit-and-run crash at bus stop

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Wimauma and left a child injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 9-year-old is "awake and breathing." The child’s parent transported the 9-year-old to a nearby hospital.

Officials said the hit-and-run occurred at 2410 Westlake Drive while the child was waiting at a bus stop.

There is no word yet on whether a hit-and-run suspect has been identified or in custody.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Check back for updates.

