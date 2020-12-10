94-year-old found dead following Davenport mobile home fire

Polk County detectives are investigating the death of a 94-year-old woman after her body was found following a fire.

Firefighters responded to the home around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, located at 6300 Lake Wilson Road. They said they were told there was possibly someone inside.

When they arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, fire officials located the body of the female resident along with her pet. They didn't specify the type of animal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

