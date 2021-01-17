A 14-yr-old is shot after police receive calls about loud music and crowds

Winter Haven police say they heard gunshots when responding to 9-1-1 calls about music and crowds in the area of MLK Blvd and 3rd St NE.

As the crowds quickly began to disperse, a 14-year-old boy ran up to one of the them indicating he had been shot.

Police say the boy had a gunshot wound in the area of his armpit.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined three vehicles and a residential structure had also been struck.

Detectives continue interviewing witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Maldonado at 863-401-2256.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477).

They may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.