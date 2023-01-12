Humble ISD teacher caught on camera assaulting student, slammed him against wall

An investigation is underway after a Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student and it was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday in a Humble High School classroom.

The parents of the student say the video of this happening to their son is hard to watch. They say it’s more difficult knowing it's a teacher that put his hands on him.

"This is when he grabbed him, slung him across the tables and chairs, and then slammed him up against the wall. It’s very upsetting," says Elvert Bolden as he shows us the video.

So is this appropriate behavior for a teacher? "Even the teachers’ own policies state the only time you’re supposed to use force like that is if the student is physically harming another student, or he’s hurting you," adds Bolden who says school officials told him there was a substitute in his son’s class at Humble High School Wednesday.

So the English teacher went into the class to tell his 10th-grade son he was too loud and, "Stayed in his face, antagonizing him. My son told him ‘You told me to be quiet. I'm not saying nothing else' and that’s when I was told the teacher snatched the chair from up under my baby," Bolden explains.

This upset dad says the teacher created chaos in the classroom, and he believes the video shows a crime being committed against his son. "You see the students trying to get the teacher off of him, and he’s steady yelling why are you putting your hands on me. Then the teacher slams him on the ground and the teacher gets on top of him," Bolden said. 'I want him arrested, charges filed. I want his teacher’s license revoked. I don’t want him to be able to go to any school in any state and be able to teach another child in the event he may do this again. If I would have put my hands on my baby I would have been in jail."

He says his son, who was left limping, on crutches, bruised, and with significant swelling had to be taken to the Emergency Room but Bolden says he’s sure his teen would have been taken to jail if he had behaved like the teacher. "Yes he would have went to jail. My son didn’t put his hands on him. That teacher put his hands on my baby but that teacher got to get in his vehicle and drive home. I have a problem with that".

Bolden says he’s now worried about his son’s mental health. "How’s my son going to be mentally? We already see how he is physically. Physically, he’ll heal. Me myself, my wounds from the military healed, but I still deal with the invisible wounds of it PTSD."

Humble ISD released the following statement:

"This should not have happened. It is unacceptable. The teacher has been put on leave. An investigation is underway, and it is unlikely he will be returning when the investigation concludes.

On January 11, 2023, the teacher was helping out in another classroom when he used physical force to try to get a student to take a seat and listen. These actions are unacceptable and contrary to standards and expectations for all employees.

The district has a process for addressing serious concerns which includes reporting to law enforcement and full cooperation with any law enforcement investigation. Humble ISD Police are investigating."