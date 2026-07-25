Bradenton building collapse forces evacuation

The Brief First responders are evacuating approximately 157 residents from Aviata at Bradenton Villas following a structural collapse. Emergency management and regional transit teams are transporting displaced residents to temporary accommodations. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the emergency response and evacuation efforts.



Bradenton villa collapse evacuation

What we know:

Emergency teams rushed to 105 15th St. E. on Saturday afternoon to assist facility residents after a building failure. Personnel from the Bradenton Fire Department and Manatee County EMS District Chiefs responded to lead the evacuation effort.

Manatee County Emergency Management joined local officials to coordinate transport and housing for all displaced individuals. Regional partners from Hillsborough and Pinellas counties sent extra ambulances and accessible transit vehicles to handle the large move.

Bradenton emergency relocation effort

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly disclosed what caused the structural collapse at the facility. Authorities have also not released details on the specific alternate accommodations housing the residents.

Community leaders support residents

What they're saying:

"This is exactly the kind of situation where strong partnerships and preparation make a difference," said Manatee County Commissioner Amanda Ballard. "Our priority is making sure every resident is safely relocated and cared for during what is undoubtedly a difficult and disruptive situation. I’m grateful to our Public Safety team, Bradenton Fire Department and our regional partners for stepping up quickly to help these residents and their families."

"This is a challenging situation, and our hearts are with the residents and their families," said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown. "We are working closely with Manatee County and all regional partners to ensure everyone is safe, supported, and cared for throughout this evacuation."

Public safety status update

What's next:

No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed no additional emergency response units have been requested. Public safety personnel and facility representatives are continuing to coordinate the relocation process.