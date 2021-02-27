A walk to honor Deputy Michael Magli and help raise money for his family

The loss of Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli has impacted the community and touched those who did not even know him.

The community is now rallying behind the fallen officer’s family as they navigate the difficult road ahead.

On Saturday, Lansbrook Village in Palm Harbor will be hosting a benefit walk in Deputy Magli’s honor.

It will take place at 3751 Pineridge Blvd in Palm Harbor at 9 a.m.

The walk is free and open to the public. It will be 2.6 miles around the community. Pets are welcome.

The event will also be raising money for the Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Fund put on by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.