Memorial fund for fallen Pinellas County deputy opens for public donations

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a memorial fund for one of their deputies who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

Those who are interested in donating can visit any SunTrust bank to contribute to the Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Fund.

On Wednesday, Magli was hit and killed by a reckless and suspected drunk driver in Tarpon Springs, authorities said.

He tried to put out stop sticks to deflate the suspect’s tires but was struck and pinned under the pickup truck.

Magli is survived by his wife and two children, and his mother and father. He was the first deputy at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to be killed in the line of duty.

The sheriff’s office said the agency is still finalizing funeral arrangements.

