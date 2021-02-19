Expand / Collapse search

Memorial fund for fallen Pinellas County deputy opens for public donations

By FOX 13 News staff
Pinellas County
Deputy Michael Magli (Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a memorial fund for one of their deputies who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

Those who are interested in donating can visit any SunTrust bank to contribute to the Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Fund. 

On Wednesday, Magli was hit and killed by a reckless and suspected drunk driver in Tarpon Springs, authorities said.

He tried to put out stop sticks to deflate the suspect’s tires but was struck and pinned under the pickup truck.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Deputy Michael Magli was hit by a suspect who was driving recklessly. Magli had deployed stop sticks to get the suspect's vehicle to stop.

PREVIOUS: Suspect charged with murder after crash that killed Pinellas deputy

Magli is survived by his wife and two children, and his mother and father. He was the first deputy at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to be killed in the line of duty.

The sheriff’s office said the agency is still finalizing funeral arrangements.
 