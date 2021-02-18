Traffic closures, investigation continues after Pinellas deputy killed in line of duty

East Lake Road remains closed Thursday morning as the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation into the death of one of their own.

The Tarpon Springs roadway is closed between Keystone Road and Forelock Road. Officials said it may reopen later this morning.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Deputy Michael Magli gave his life while trying to save others from a reckless and suspected drunk driver.

He is the first deputy at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to be killed in the line of duty.

"To say it’s a tragedy is an understatement," the sheriff said Wednesday. "There are no words to make sense of it."

Around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Pinellas County first responders received a report about a person "passed out" in their vehicle near Forelock Road. East Lake Fire Rescue responded to a man who appeared to be unconscious in a white pickup truck. The crews broke the window to get him out, but, as they did, the man woke up and sped off.

A deputy tried to pull him over but the suspect jumped the median, made a U-turn and headed in the opposite direction, Sheriff Gualtieri explained. The deputy spotted the truck in a turn lane for south East Lake Road.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff: Suspect who hit, killed deputy was drunk, driving on suspended license

Deputy Magli spotted the suspect on East Lake Road and tried to put out stop sticks to deflate his tires. As he exited his squad car to do that, the sheriff said the driver lost control, spun out, flipped his vehicle, and slammed into Deputy Magli.

He was pinned under the truck, and did not survive. Deputy Magli is survived by a wife and two children, and his mother and father.

Deputy Michael Magli, courtesy Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff said the suspect, 33-year-old Robert Allen Holzaepfel, was intoxicated and was arrested.

Officials said Holzaepfel was driving on a suspended license, was on probation, and had 16 prior felony convictions on his record.

Robert Holzaepfel, prior arrest photo courtesy Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Pinellas County school officials said they informed families from Brooker Creek Elementary, East Lake High School, East Lake Middle School and Cypress Woods Elementary to allow extra time on their way to school tomorrow morning for detours due to road closures.

This is the second duty in the Tampa Bay area to be killed in the line of duty this year. Last month, Hillsborough County Deputy Brian LaVigne was killed when a suspect deliberately crashed into his cruiser. He was one shift away from retirement.

LaVigne was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

