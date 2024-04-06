A winning $1M Mega Millions lottery ticket was just sold in Florida

article

The numbers drawn for Friday's Mega Millions were picked at a Florida Publix grocery store.

The sole winning $1 million ticket was sold at a Publix in Coral Springs located at 8160 Wiles Road.

The winning numbers were 20, 30, 54, 63, 65, 14.

There were no winners for the $67 million jackpot prize from Friday.

The last two people who won the million dollar prize in the Mega Millions bought their tickets in New Jersey and won from the March 26, 2024 drawing.

The jackpot now sits at $97 million and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, April 9.