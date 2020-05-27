AAA: '100 Deadliest Days' of crashes involving teen drivers begin

It's a key time to remind young drivers about avoiding reckless risks on road with school being out and summer beginning.

During this time, it is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" for teen drivers, according to AAA. It runs between Memorial Day and Labor Day. On average, during this time period, more than 7 people each day will lose their lives in a crash involved a young driver.

According to AAA: 72% of teen drivers admit to at least one of the following bad habits:

Driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit on a residential street

15 miles over the freeway's speed limit

Texting while driving

Running a red light

Aggressive driving

Driving while tired

Driving without a seatbelt

Experts said parents are still the best line of defense to keeping everyone safe. AAA encourages parents to talk to their teens about safe driving and to do it often. They said say leading by example is important, such as putting the phone down in the car and buckling up.

You can also establish a parent-teen driving agreement to set up some rules and consequences for breaking them.

They also recommend conducting at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving before letting teens go out on their own.

One thing teens did not admit to in that survey is drinking and driving. However, data shows 1 in 6 teen drivers involved in deadly crashes tested positive for alcohol.

AAA has put together a free guide for parents to coach their teens, which can be found here.

