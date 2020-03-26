Absconded sex offender sought by Hernando deputies after domestic battery incident

article

A convicted sex offender is on the run after allegedly being involved in a domestic battery incident, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called to the scene of the domestic incident Wednesday, but when they arrived the suspect was gone.

Investigators say De Andre Waddy, 30, apparently cut off his electronic monitoring device and took off before deputies arrived.

The sheriff's office says there are two active warrants for Waddy's arrest.

He is described as a black male who is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. The sheriff's office says he was a short, afro-style haircut, facial hair and a mustache, and tattoos on his chest, arms, fingers, and hands.

Anyone who knows where Waddy is or has information about this case is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830, Detective Tom Breedlove at 352-797-3716, or email tbreedlove@hernandosheriff.org

