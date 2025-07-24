Accidental shooting at Pinellas County Sheriff's Office leaves deputy hurt

The Brief A Pinellas County deputy was hurt in an accidental shooting on Thursday, according to investigators. It happened at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building off Ulmerton Rd. in Largo. Investigators say the deputy was cleaning their gun when it went off, resulting in a minor injury.



Accidental gunfire at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building left a deputy hurt Thursday morning, according to investigators.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says the deputy was cleaning their gun at 10750 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo when it went off.

Pictured: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building.

The injured deputy suffered a minor injury and is recovering, according to PCSO.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity of the injured deputy have been released.