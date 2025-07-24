Accidental shooting at Pinellas County Sheriff's Office leaves deputy hurt
LARGO, Fla. - Accidental gunfire at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building left a deputy hurt Thursday morning, according to investigators.
What we know:
The sheriff's office says the deputy was cleaning their gun at 10750 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo when it went off.
Pictured: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building.
The injured deputy suffered a minor injury and is recovering, according to PCSO.
What we don't know:
No further details on the identity of the injured deputy have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.