Expand / Collapse search

Accidental shooting at Pinellas County Sheriff's Office leaves deputy hurt

By
Updated  July 24, 2025 9:05am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Pinellas County deputy was hurt in an accidental shooting on Thursday, according to investigators.
    • It happened at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building off Ulmerton Rd. in Largo.
    • Investigators say the deputy was cleaning their gun when it went off, resulting in a minor injury.

LARGO, Fla. - Accidental gunfire at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building left a deputy hurt Thursday morning, according to investigators.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says the deputy was cleaning their gun at 10750 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo when it went off.

Pictured: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building.

Pictured: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building.

The injured deputy suffered a minor injury and is recovering, according to PCSO.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity of the injured deputy have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Pinellas CountyCrime and Public Safety