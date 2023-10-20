Accused child rapist wanted in Tennessee arrested in Hillsborough County

article

A man who was wanted by a sheriff’s office in Tennessee for raping a child has been arrested after investigators say they learned he attended church and worked in Ruskin.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force told deputies that Morado, who was wanted for multiple charges, including aggravated sexual battery, which occurred between 2007 and 2011, was in the Ruskin area.

On Wednesday, detectives positively identified Morado and took him into custody. He has been charged with seven counts of child rape, and three counts of sexual battery by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office out of Tennessee.

"My heart goes out to the victim who endured years without the justice they rightfully deserved following the heinous actions of this individual," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend our detectives for their swift response to the information they received and their successful arrest of the offender. We're grateful for the invaluable partnership with the U.S. Marshals, who collaborated with our detectives to apprehend this fugitive."

READ: Escaped inmate with Pasco ties captured after several days on the run in Florida

According to HCSO, there are no reported victims in Hillsborough County.

However, the agency is asking anyone who may have been victimized by Morado to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.