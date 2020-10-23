Accused Craigslist killer pleads guilty, agrees to testify against co-defendant 

A Craigslist sale for a dirtbike turned deadly in Tampa nearly four years ago when James Beck, 44, lost his life in a botched robbery that happened in front of his then-15-year-old son.

Two teenagers, Ramontrae Williams and Donate Johnson, were arrested.

Today in a Zoom hearing, Williams took a plea deal that would send him to prison for 12 years, followed by 10 years’ probation. He pleaded guilty in exchange for a reduced charge of second-degree murder.

However, the deal comes with conditions. "His acknowledgment and agreement to provide truthful testimony against the co-defendant,” explained Hillsborough prosecutor Michelle Doherty.

Co-defendant Dontae Johnson is facing first-degree murder and armed robbery charges. His trial is scheduled for November.

Prosecutors say it was Johnson who pulled the trigger and Williams who took off with the dirtbike. Now Williams is headed to prison and expected to be the star witness against Johnson.

Advertisement

RELATED Teens to be charged as adults for Craigslist murder

Williams’ mother, Christina Pierce, apologized to the Beck family.

"We are very deeply sorry for what happened. Yes, he does deserve the punishment that he's getting and I know it’s not going to bring him back, but we are deeply sorry from our side of the family," said a tearful Pierce.

The Beck family appeared moved by the gesture but never replied or commented during the hearing.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app