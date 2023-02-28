Accused drunk driver runs over boyfriend, police say

A woman is facing DUI charges after police say she ran over her boyfriend early Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a call about a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a truck around 12:26 a.m.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, Christine Zervos was driving a 2019 Toyota pick-up truck and ran over her boyfriend who was riding a 2021 Indian motorcycle near the intersection of Curlew Road and Carlton Road.

Investigators say alcohol was a factor in the crash and they arrested Zeros for DUI.

Zervos’ boyfriend was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital. The severity of his injuries has not yet been released.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or these vehicles before the crash to call Officer Steve Gassen at 727-938-2849.