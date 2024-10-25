Accused DUI driver arrested in deadly Sarasota crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Sarasota police say alcohol and speed were likley factors in a crash that killed one person and critically injured another.

Officers arrested Joshua Slieff, 31, of Sarasota, in connection with the deadly crash that took place shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle Avenue.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, video evidence and witness statements indicate that Slieff was speeding when he rear-ended a Toyota sedan stopped at a red light.

The passenger of the Toyota died at the scene. The driver was in critical condition at last check.

Slieff has been charged with D.U.I. manslaughter (felony), D.U.I. with serious bodily injury (felony) and refusal to submit to a Blood Alcohol Test.

He is being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6025.

