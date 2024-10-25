Suspected DUI driver accused of running from St. Pete crash left seriously injured passenger in car: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One man is fighting for his life, and another is behind bars following a serious crash early Thursday morning in St. Petersburg.

Pinellas County deputies say they tried to pull over a 2017 Infiniti Q602S that was speeding and driving recklessly shortly after 2 a.m. on 33rd Street North. However, the driver, who was later identified as 24-year-old Rufus Brown Jr., would not stop, and deputies did not chase him.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Rufus Brown lost control as the vehicle crossed the intersection of 58th Avenue North and 28th Street North and struck two unoccupied parked vehicles.

A crash that left a passenger with life-threatening injuries is under investigation in Pinellas County.

After the crash, deputies say Rufus Brown ran away, leaving 20-year-old Jeremiah Brown in the passenger seat.

Jeremiah Brown was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they located Rufus a short time later. He was arrested after being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Rufus Brown Jr. mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Rufus Brown has been charged with fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence (serious bodily injury), two counts of driving under the influence involving property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, two counts leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting an officer without violence, driving while driver's license suspended/revoked, and violation of probation (felon/delinquent in possession of firearm/ammo).

