Accused red-light runner hits, kills bicyclist near Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A bicyclist was killed Sunday night when troopers say she was hit by a driver who ran a red light in Wesley Chapel.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old man was driving a Honda Pilot eastbound on State Road 56 shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

READ: Invest 97L could hit Florida as Hurricane Helene as development chances increase: NHC

At the same time, troopers said a 50-year-old woman was crossing the highway on a bicycle in a marked crosswalk.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda did not stop for a red light at the intersection of State Road 56 and Shops Lane and hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital and died.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: